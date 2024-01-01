POLICE OPERATION BEGINS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

The Goroka Show police operations has already begun in Goroka town in Eastern Highlands province in preparation for the Goroka Show this weekend starting tomorrow with the “Pikini’ Show.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly said the local police manpower has been boosted with additional support from the Mobile Police in Lae following requests from the Goroka Show Committee.

Mr. Welly said despite a slight setback in logistics including fuel support operations orders have been given out and normal police operations will continue into the Show period.

Mr. Welly said liquor ban has also been imposed during the duration of the Show period and commended the Eastern Highlands Provincial Executive Council (PEC) for its decision so far with regards to liquor ban that has contributed a lot to minimising law and order issues in relation to alcohol.

He also appealed to the public including business houses to ensure the safety of tourists and guests in Goroka to witness the Show.

He said police will be out on full force and will be maintaining presence at the Show ground and in Goroka town and conducting roadblocks and patrols to ensure the safety of everyone during this time.