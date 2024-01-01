RURAL SCHOOL BUILTS CLASSROOM USING TFF FUNDS

Amsuku Primary School in the Aitape West Local Level Government in the Aitape-Lumi District has opened a 2 in 1 double classroom that will now cater for its Upper Primary Classes.

The school had been saving its Tuition Fee Free funds in the last four years that enable them to build the classroom.

According to the founder Mr. Dominic Ando Amsuku St. John’s Primary School was established from scratch in 2007

“I started the school with a single bush material classroom, no teacher house and a K470.00 as the school’s capital,” Ando said.

Ando said he was proud to see that the school has seen new face of development in the last four years and congratulated the current school Headmaster, Mr. Chris Anowan, the teaching staff and the school’s board of management for their achievement.

School Headmaster, Mr. Anowan said that they have had a plan to have an operation called (Operation Rausim Morota) for rural schools and Amsuku has taken the first step into demolishing bush material schools and building permanent classrooms.

The Aitape-Lumi Diocesan Education Secretary, Mr. Philip Waiwo, added that the school is a Catholic run agency school and the Diocese has 66 Primary Schools, which Amsuku is one of them, 88 Elementary Schools, three vocational schools and two Secondary Schools.

He said that the Diocese was proud to have few people who had visions for their schools and community and thanked other church groups and service providers who supported the school.

Aitape Lumi DDA would also look into assisting rural schools in the District whether it be government or church run agency schools.

Waiwo urged the students to obey school’s rules and society rules to be better citizens of their community and the District. The school has six permanently built classrooms which catered for classes from grade 3 to 8.