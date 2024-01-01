WAN SQUAD DANCE COMPETITION SET FOR SEPTEMBER

By Claire Mauta

The Mountain Dew Gold Medal Winners of the World Dance Competition, “Wan Squad,” with its major sponsor announced its National Dance Competition to be held in the nation’s capital from the 21st to the 30th of September.

Sponsoring the event was Pacific Industries Limited where their Marketing Director, Sharani Chue, made the announcement whilst congratulating Wan Squad after their return from the United States as number one in the world at the recent World Hip Hop Dance Competition.

Director Chue said, “On behalf of Pacific Industries and Mountain Dew, it is with great pride that I extend my warmest congratulations to the Wan Squad team. We commend them for an outstanding performance at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships, where they secured the top spot and came home with the gold.”

“With that accomplishment, it is with great excitement that we announce our continued sponsorship of the Mountain Dew Wan Squad National Dance Competition.”

Director Chue, after the announcement presented a surprising cheque of K35,000.00 to Wan Squad for their future endeavourers.

Coach & Creative Director, Pyan Ng on behalf of his team expressed gratitude and was taken aback by the surprising gift they had received from their sponsors.

“Our gratitude goes to Pacific Industries through their Mountain Dew bran for sticking with us and for continuously showing their support regardless,” said Ng.

The competition will feature interest dance groups from all around the country who will go head-to-head to win cash prizes and more.

This year will be the fourth competition where 23 dance crews around the country will travel in to Port Moresby to showcase their skill and talent.

Mr. Ng said, “That ordinary Papua New Guineans can compete at the world stage and be No.1 regardless of all odds.”