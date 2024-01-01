RUGBY 7’s AUTONOMY TOURNAMENT A SUCCESS

The three day Rugby 7’s Autonomy Tournament held in Kavieng over the weekend concluded successfully yesterday.

Attracting 24 teams from across the province four (4) of which were women’s teams. The tournament aims not only to promote healthy lifestyle and sportsmanship at the grassroots level but also to promote autonomy through sports.

Town Reds are the champions walking away with the autonomy cup by a smashing 24 nil head bunt against Auran.

Fiscol won the plate by a close game against 4 city closing in with a 1-point difference of 15 to 14.

While Konos from central Niu Ailan Local Level Government took the bowl with a 4-point difference from Manggai locking a fulltime score of 14 -10.

Women’s pool saw Fandas at 4th place, Snappers at 3rd, Kopkop 2nd and Laksbay gals walked away as women champions for the tournament.

Also present as technical official support was Pukpuks Captain Kunak Late who was scouted during the first Rugby 7’s Douglas Guise Tribute tournament held in Lugagun village while playing for local team Fandas.

The tournament received K50, 000 sponsorship from the Major Sponsor of the tournament New Ireland Governor Grand Chief Sir Julius Chan.