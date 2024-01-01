POLICE URGE CLAN TO REFRAIN FROM CAUSING TROUBLE

By Mortimer Yangharry

State of Emergency (SOE) Controller Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Tondop has taken the responsibility to address the root cause of the Porgera mayhem that resulted in the death of 28 people and destruction of million-kina worth of properties during the fighting between local landowners and the Sakar clan of Lagaip District.

ACP Tondop is currently at Yonge village in the Lagaip District engaging in dialogue with the Sakar Clan leaders to address the escalating conflicts in the region.

The awareness team is led by Controller ACP Tondop, Deputy Controller and Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa Yakasa and Law and Justice Coordinator Nelson Lea who are working diligently to raise awareness about the SOE orders and to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

A meeting has been scheduled with the Sakar leaders to reinforce the preventive measures outlined by the SOE and to create a conducive environment for the warring factions to come together and cease hostilities.

The Controller issued strong warnings to the Sakar Clan and other parties along the roadside from Laiagam to Porgera to refrain from disrupting pedestrians and vehicles.

“It’s important for everyone to respect these guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of all our people.” ACP Tondop said.

He has called on the leaders from both factions to come forward and openly discuss their grievances with the police so the rule of law is enforced in both areas accordingly.