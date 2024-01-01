4TH COCOA SHOW OF EXCELLENCE ANNOUNCED

Farmers, leaders and stakeholders in Milne Bay are reminded to reflect on the cocoa’s potential to transform the lives of the people.

Alotau MP Ricky Morris told the people when announcing the official launching of the 4th Cocoa Show of Excellence to be held this month.

Last week Friday Ricky Morris joined by the Opposition Leader and Member for Kiriwina-Goodenough Douglas Tomuriesa and other important key players in this year’s 4th COEX Show gathered at Masurina Lodge in Alotau to officially announce this.

The Cocoa of Excellence Show is a momentous event that brings together farmers, leaders and stakeholders to recognize the importance of Cocoa in Milne Bay Province and across Papua New Guinea.

MP Morris reminded attendees that this important event is a celebration of the strides made in the cocoa industry but also is a reflection of cocoa’s profound potential to transform the lives of our people.

MP Morris has also called call on all stakeholders, government officials, the PNG Cocoa Board and farmers to work together to ensure that Cocoa remains a driving force for Economic Growth in PNG.

This begins by focusing on sustainability, quality and farmer empowerment.

The Cocoa of Excellence Show will be staged from the 23rd- 25th October 2024 with participants coming from all over PNG.