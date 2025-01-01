RPNGC CADETS DISMISSED

By James Guken

Five cadet trainees at the National Centre of Excellence (Bomana Police College) have been dismissed for drunk and disorderly behavior.

Police Commissioner David Manning announced the dismissals, emphasizing that new recruits and officer cadets must maintain high standards.

He stated that, the government and our international partners have invested greatly in training these cadets, and they have let us down.

He stressed that the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) expects professionalism from all its members, starting from the very first day of training.

Manning expressed concern that the actions of a few cadets had negatively impacted the entire training batch, while the majority had shown dedication and professionalism.

He highlighted that the RPNGC is focused on building a modern and disciplined police force.

The Police Commissioner also reminded recruits of the benefits of a career in the RPNGC, including competitive pay, housing, and health insurance.

However, he made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated.

The commissioner added that, Papua New Guineans are tired of inappropriate police conduct, and will not accept it.

He stated that the strict procedures followed by the RPNGC led to the cadets’ dismissal, ensuring the force remains professional and accountable.