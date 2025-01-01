LAST MAN STANDING PASSES ON

The immediate family members of Late Sir Julius Chan have confirmed the passing of their beloved father at 12:30 pm today.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of our esteemed father and PNG’s last man standing, Rt Hon Sir Julius Chan GCL GCMG KBE PC MP.” they announced.

“Our father passed away peacefully this afternoon at 12:30pm at his beloved home at Manmantinut, Huris surrounded by family and friends. We thank all those who have stood by him, and those who have shared his legacy throughout his political life from Pre-independence to the time of his passing. He was a political icon transcending generations and his legacy will remain forever in the pages of our history books and moreso in the hearts of so many. God bless and welcome our dear Julius into your loving arms. Authorized by Lady Stella Chan, Vanessa, Byron, Mark and Toea.”they said.