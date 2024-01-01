ROSSO PRESENTED K170,000 TO LAE SPORTING TEAMS

Picture Lae MP John Rosso presented K50,000 to Morobe Rugby Union team.

By Claire Mauta

Lae MP John Rosso has presented three sporting codes in his hometown sponsorship from the Lae City Authority.

The sponsorship totaled up to K170,000 that had being presented to Lae District Netball, Lae Snax Tigers and Morobe Rugby Football Union in Lae.

Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso when making the presentations said that those sports play an important role in keeping young people away from illegal activities and promotes a peaceful and healthy city for everyone.

“These sporting codes have been the pride of our city by involving families and promoting community spirit among our citizens.” He said.

The Lae City Authority (LCA) has backed three sporting codes in Lae in an ongoing effort to promote youth empowerment and healthy lifestyle in the city.

The recipients are:

Lae District Netball K20,000

Lae SNAX Tigers K100,000

Morobe Rugby Football Union K50,000

Lae Netball saw an increased sponsorship from K10,000 in 2023 to K20,000, Lae SNAX Tigers continuous sponsorship of K100,000 and Morobe Rugby Union K50,000.

The city authority support to the sporting codes in Lae has been successful over the years with Lae Schools Rugby League program producing a good number of players to the semi-professional competitions in the country.

The authority also has given a minor sponsorship to the Lae City Football Club towards its soccer team that is participating in National Premier Soccer League.

Mr. Rosso said that good sensible management and transparency in running sporting codes and teams can achieve positive results going forward.

He also thanked Lae Biscuit Company and the Chow family for their continuous support towards the sporting codes in the city.

Mr. Rosso also outlined plans to improve the Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium and other sporting facilities and fields in the city.

“We (LCA) have taken over management of the stadium and we will revitalize it and make it become the permanent home for many sporting codes in the city.” he said.