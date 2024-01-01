PNG TEAM SET FOR OLYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

By Jonathan Sibona

Team PNG is set to participate in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris. The games will kick-off on the 26th to 11th August.

The seven athletes set to represent the nation in various disciplines include Kevin Kassman and Gibson Mara from Taekwondo, Georgia Leigh Vele and Josh Tarare in Swimming, Leonie Beu in Athletics, Morea Baru from Weightlifting and John Ume in boxing.

The date is set. John Ume will go ahead off the team, taking the ring on Sunday 28th and Tuesday 30th. Josh Tarere will compete on Wednesday 31st followed by Leonie Beu in the 100-meter athletics, Georgiaq Leigh Vele on will be competing in the 50-meter freestyle, Morea Baru in 61 kg in weightlifting on Thursday August 8 and Kevin Kassman competiting in the 68 kg in Taekwondo on Friday 9th August and Gibson Mara, in the 80+ kg on the 10th.