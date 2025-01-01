RIGO RICE CUP EYE FINALS

Picture credit: Supplied

The KCK Rigo Rice Rugby League Competition, an initiative by Rigo Rice, aims to promote rugby league while marketing its brand.

The competition consisted of 80 teams from the four electorates in port Moresby, and the prize money including logistics, players well-being and security worth K300,000.

Speaking to Trukai Sports, KCK Rigo Rice Cup Chief Executive Officer McSteve Polly, emphasized that rugby league, being the most popular sport in Papua New Guinea, provides an excellent platform for fostering sports development and keeping youths engaged.

The competition has completed games in leg one and is looking forward to complete leg two, three and four.

Polly said the competition has been running well in the past few weeks with teams doing well and fighting for the top spots.

Polly also clarified speculations surrounding the competition. He affirmed that the competition is not politically motivated but entirely focused on community development.

He said the primary purpose of the event is to enhance the growth of rugby league and build recognition for the local brand.

Rigo Rice having operated for five years has kicked off the competition to strengthen its presence in the market and connect with communities.

Polly stated that such initiatives encourage positive involvement and serve as a tool to keep young people away from trouble.

However, one of the main challenges has been public scepticism, with many doubting the legitimacy of the K200 000 prize money.

Polly reassured that the prize is authentic and urged communities to embrace the competition as an opportunity to uplift sports and youth in the region.