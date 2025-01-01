MORRIS WELCOMES PNG’S MEMBERSHIP IN CPOPC

Papua New Guinea has secured membership in the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), a historic milestone formalized on December 30th 2024.

This membership aligns PNG with palm oil giants Malaysia, Indonesia, and Honduras, placing the nation among global leaders in sustainable palm oil production.

Member for Alotau and Shadow Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government and National Fisheries, Ricky Morris, praised the achievement, highlighting its transformative potential for the nation’s agricultural sector and economy.

“Our membership in CPOPC is not just a milestone it is a call to action. Together, we can ensure the sustainability of the palm oil industry, empower our communities, and drive economic growth for the future of Papua New Guinea. Let us move forward with determination, learning from others while showcasing the strength of our people and our industry.” Morris said.

He said CPOPC membership would enable PNG an opportunity to advocate for its palm oil industry on the global stage. The council enables its members to collectively address trade barriers, combat misinformation, and promote the economic and environmental benefits of sustainable palm oil.

“By being part of this council, PNG can showcase the high-quality standards of its palm oil and attract international investors to our industry. It is an opportunity to build partnerships that will empower our growers, enhance our sustainability efforts, and ensure that palm oil remains a cornerstone of our economy,” Mr Morris added

He emphasized the need to adopt sustainable land-use policies, minimize deforestation, and implement environmentally friendly farming techniques. PNG’s membership in CPOPC provides a platform to learn from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, who have made strides in achieving sustainable palm oil production.

“Through collaboration, we can ensure that the palm oil we produce meets international standards for sustainability. This not only strengthens our position in global markets but also secures the long-term viability of the industry for future generations,” Morris added.

Mr Morris has called on all stakeholders of PNG’s palm oil sector to embrace this opportunity and work collectively to address challenges and seize new opportunities.

It is noted that this milestone cements PNG’s place in the global palm oil industry and sets the stage for a brighter, more sustainable future.