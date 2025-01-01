BITCOIN DREAM TO BE PUBLISHED SOON

By Lorraine Jimal

After five years of researching and gathering information on blockchain technology, Peter Kinjap will publish his first book titled “Bitcoin Dream – Hope, Hype, and Chaos this month.

Mr. Kinjap was inspired by the topics discussed at the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Port Moresby and wrote the book targeted towards policy makers, parliamentarians, and students.

The book provides a groundbreaking exploration of cryptocurrency from the perspective of Papua New Guinea and other emerging economies.

It unpacks the rise of Bitcoin, its revolutionary potential, and the challenges and opportunities of adopting unique circumstances.

The book also delves into the transformative promise of cryptocurrency, examining how it can offer financial inclusion, transparency, and economic empowerment.

Kinjap encourages young minds in the country to read about Blockchain, Crypto, and Bitcoin as these are the future.

He emphasized the importance of distributing the book to schools to enhance better understanding of Bitcoin for financial inclusion, low-cost borderless payments and unbanked populations in rural areas.

The book is currently available for purchase at K250 per copy.

Kinjap is a graduate of the University of Papua New Guinea in Psychology and Information Communication Science. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Tourism from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji.

Kinjap hails from Kaguel Valley of Tambul Nebilyer District, Western Highlands, Papua New Guinea.

He is now a satisfied man who will publish his first book “Bitcoin Dream – Hope, Hype, and Chaos” on the 28th of this month.

“I feel that the Government can buy this book to distribute to all schools in the country as an awareness and to all public servants and people in authority as an awareness on the subject so PNG can accept Bitcoin for financial inclusion, low-cost borderless payments and for unbanked populations in the rural areas.

Bitcoin can fix PNG’s forex issues by reducing currency volatility and exchange rate fluctuations, improved access to global markets, financial inclusion, and lowering transaction fees,” he said.