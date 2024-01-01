REMEMBERING THE FALLEN

By Samantha Solomon

Papua New Guinea gathered yesterday in Port Moresby to remember those who lost their lives in the second world war.

According to reports, in February 3rd 1942, the Japanese first bombed Port Moresby.

In May 1943 the Japanese navy tried to invade Port Moresby by sea.

The Australians and Americans fought back with the Japanese from invading in the battle of the coral sea. After the failed attempt they then tried to take the overland through Kokoda track.

Australian operation on Kokoda track began on the 7th of July 1942. The conflict along Kokoda track was serious that many lives were lost.

The Japanese forces regarded Port Moresby as an important location to launch Ariel attack on the Northern Park of Australia northern part.

The Australian and Papua New Guineans fought the Japanese to prevent them from capturing Port Moresby.

Lieutenant Poweseu Kisokau said this day is to commemorate those that fall while protecting PNGs territory mostly the Papuan Infantry Battalions now PNG defense force.

Guest of honor for the event Governor General Bob Dadae shared the same sentiments stating, “We remember those who fall in battle and those who stood in Defence of our land and its people.

“We pay our respects to those whose lives were affected by the war, the ordinary people from our villages who took part in battle who carried the wounded, who carried supplies and those who acted as guides.” He said.

Sir Bob said these veterans sever their superiors with pride.

The Remembrance Day celebration started at the Taurama Army Barracks and concluded at Ela beach in Port Moresby.

The invited guests, families of the war veterans and other dignitaries arrived at Ela beach as early as 6 o clock in the morning.

Among them was also the parade team from PNG Defence force, St John’s Ambulance and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary band team and the Correctional services.