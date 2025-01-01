POLICE READY FOR NEW YEAR OPERATION IN NCD AND CENTRAL

By James Guken

Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika has confirmed that the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) is fully prepared for Operation Silver, which will be in effect throughout the New Year period.

The operation is set to cease on January 5th, following extensive planning and coordination to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festive season.

In his address, Superintendent Sika assured that all personnel would receive the necessary fuel and logistical support to carry out their duties effectively, with scheduled refills at three designated service stations. Each vehicle will receive 20 liters of fuel, and a strict time schedule will be maintained to avoid delays.

Police officers will be on high alert to maintain order, with roadblocks set to be implemented at key areas starting at 5:00 PM each day. These roadblocks are a critical part of the operation, ensuring public safety and deterring criminal activities. Officers will also be deployed to settlements, where potential unrest could spill over into the city.

Superintendent Sika commended the dedication of the police officers for their ongoing efforts to ensure order during this busy time. He emphasized the importance of ethics, good conduct, and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to allegations against the police force.

“Operation Silver is not just about maintaining order but also about showing our strength and presence. Officers will be deployed for duty immediately after the morning parade at Unagi, which will be followed by a show of strength to reassure the public of our commitment to keeping them safe,” said Sika.

He also urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and peacefully within their respective communities, respecting each other during this festive season.

With Operation Silver now in full swing, Superintendent Sika’s message is clear: the police are prepared to keep the city and surrounding areas safe, and every officer is expected to give their best during this critical period.