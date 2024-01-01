PRIME MINISTER URGES PARTICIPATION IN NATIONAL CENSUS

Prime Minister James Marape recently issued a call for all Papua New Guineans to participate in the upcoming National Census, which will be held from June 17 to 30.

He appealed to all agencies of State, provincial governments, districts, local-level governments, and citizens to assist in delivering the 2024 National Census.

“I want all Papua New Guineans, whether you are in the country or overseas, to take part in the National Census as it is very important to plan for the future of our country,” he said.

Mr. Marape stressed that the aim is to count every citizen as well as every residence.

“Knowing this will enable us to plan for education, health, infrastructure, law and order, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), and various other government interventions.” He said.

Prime Minister Marape stressed that the government wanted this to be a cost-effective and quality census that would deliver results instead of being an expensive event.

“This census is a high-priority event of this government and we are giving our full support to Administrative Services Minister Richard Masere and the National Statistical Office to ensure that the census is carried out successfully,” he said.

Mr. Marape went on to thank Minister Masere and his team for the work put into this along with all stakeholders, including overseas partner agencies, for their support in preparing for the census.