WAPUNAI DISAPPOINTED OF PAKIAPON’S DISMISSAL

Pictured: Shadow Minister for Police and Health, Johnson Wapunai (File Image)

Shadow Minister for Police Johnson Wapunai in statement has expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the way a senior police officer was dismissed from office.

Mr. Wapunai has taken issue with the sacking of Senior Sergeant Detective Tinol Pakiapon, who he stressed was simply doing his job by carrying out an official complaint of alleged rape.

This comes after a notice of penalty was brought to the attention of the Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Chief of Administration) Philip Mitna.

The notice of penalty indicated three serious disciplinary charges which were served on the subject member on the 1st of May 2024 for discredit conduct, causing disaffection and insubordination.

Mr. Wapunai however, said that serious police matters were now being downplayed to suit individuals high up in the force.

He said Mr. Pakiapon acted on a crime report after the victim laid a complaint, highlighting that such was procedural for when a report is registered.

The shadow minister for Police stated that Pakiapon did what no one else in the Police Force had the guts to do.

He expressed frustration at the way the RPNGC hierarchy was undermining the work of decent and genuine officers who upheld the values of honesty and hard work in the force.

“Police Commissioner David Manning and his Minister say Senior Sergeant Pakiapon has serious malpractice and administrative misconduct, however the reasons he is being sacked for all relate to his investigation against Commissioner Manning.” Mr. Wapunai said.

He went on to say, “Mr Pakiapon has a criminal case (causing disaffection) and a HR application on foot in court. Why the rush to dismiss him from office?”

Mr. Wapunai commended Senior Sergeant Pakiapon for standing up for what was right and for speaking up so that justice could prevail.

Meanwhile, in a statement Senior Sergeant Pakiapon said, “No person can be above the law even if he is the commissioner of Police.”