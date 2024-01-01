HELA POLICE IN NEED OF SUPPORT TO TRANSPORT FUEL

By Mortimer Yangharry

Hela Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Robin Bore (pictured) is appealing to business houses in the province to assist in transporting its fuel supply still sitting in Mt. Hagen in the Western Highlands Province.

“Hela police has 20 drums of fuel sitting in Hagen to be transported to Tari,” SIP Bore said.

He is making a general appeal to any individuals or companies willing to assist to help transport the fuel drums from Western Highlands Province into Hela Province as most police vehicles have been grounded due to a critical fuel supply crisis experienced in the province since last week.

Bore is concerned that lack of fuel supply has greatly affected the work of police in Hela Province.