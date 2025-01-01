SUPT. MAZUC RUBIANG RESUMES DUTY AS PPC SIMBU

By James Guken

Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang officially resumed his role as the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Simbu Province today.

His welcome parade was held in Kundiawa Town, where he addressed officers and the public, outlining his plans for the province.

Supt. Rubiang, a former resident of Simbu, has an extensive 30-year career in the province, having served there before being transferred to other regions.

His return as PPC was welcomed by locals, including Ward four Councillor of Dukane Local Level Government, Kerowagi District, who highlighted the timeliness of his appointment amid the province’s current law and order challenges.

The newly appointed PPC thanked Commissioner of Police David Manning and his deputies for entrusting him with the role. He emphasized the need for discipline within the police force, noting that addressing internal issues would be a priority before tackling broader law and order problems. Rubiang urged his officers to either perform or step aside, stressing that success would require support from the Simbu Provincial Government, local MPs, businesses, and the community.

Rubiang also pledged to support the provincial government’s liquor ban initiative and announced that his operations would begin Friday. He previously served as the Acting NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, where he implemented tougher bail policies that positively impacted the city’s behavior.

He aims to introduce similar measures in Simbu to reinforce the rule of law.