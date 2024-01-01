PRIME MINISTER MARAPE APPOINTS FIVE NEW MINISTERS

Prime Minister James Marape recently announced the appointment of five new ministers following recent political developments in which a number of ministers defected to the Opposition.

The newly appointed ministers are:

Tewai-Siassi MP Kobby Bomareo, reappointed as Housing Minister;

Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah, appointed as Culture and Tourism Minister, replacing Isi Henry Leonard;

Unggai-Bena MP Kinoka Feo, appointed as Higher Education Minister, replacing Don Polye;

Kerema MP Thomas Opa, appointed as Energy Minister, replacing Robert Naguri; and

Wapenamenda MP Miki Kaeok, appointed as Finance Minister, replacing Rainbo Paita.

He announced the appointments at Government House yesterday after the five ministers were sworn in by Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

Prime Minister Marape announced that Minister Namah will also take control of tourism policing and border security, while Minister Opa will also take charge of Petroleum after Esa’ala MP Jimmy Maladina stepped down from the position.

He said he would maintain responsibility over Mining Ministry until the election petition case of the former minister, Muguwa Dilu, was dealt with.

The appointments bring the number of ministers up to 37, with two more positions to be filled.

“We will also be bringing in new blood into our vice-ministerial portfolios,” Prime Minister Marape said.