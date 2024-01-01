MORE CALLS FOR LEADERS TO MEET TO STOP ENGA FIGHTING.

By Motimer Yangharry

A Parliamentary Forum has been proposed to consider how to stop fighting in Enga province.

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem (pictured) wants to get all elected members from Enga together.

He joins Sir John Pundari in calling for the meeting to find peace.

“It is quite welcoming to hear Sir Pundari agreeing to come to a roundtable discussion and find amicable solutions in addressing the destruction and damage tribal fighting has caused in the Kompiam Ambum District since 2022,” Mr Akem said.

He said there is tribal conflict in Wapenamanda District, Lagaip District and the Pogera Valley.

He said the Kompiam Ambum political warfare has spilled over to Wabag District with local hired gunmen from other parts of the province being engaged.

“When we leaders unite and tell the public that enough is enough, the show of strength and unity will give confidence to our people that we are serious in addressing tribal fighting and the general lawlessness,” Mr Akem said.

Meanwhile, the first peace negotiations tackling the Kompiam Ambum violence is set to be hosted by the Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa at Wakumale village later this month.