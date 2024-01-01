MADANG TEACHERS PRESENT PETITION

By Jochebed Yandit

The under signed teachers in Madang Province have formulated a petition for Urgent Action for Madang Teachers Welfare and Safety.

The teachers have written and expressed their concerns in response to the recent attack and death of Meiro Primary School Head Teacher, Late Mr John Azogoni.

The petition was presented to the Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa, the Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim, the Provincial Administrator Frank Lau, the Catholic Mission Education Secretary (CMES) Bruno Tulemanil, and the Division of Education Care Taker Alphonse Igag.

The teachers have given seven days for their concerns to be addressed, starting as of 8th July, 2024.

They further stated that the teachers will stage a protest march if their demands and concerns are not addressed within the given time frame.