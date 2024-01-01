ESP GOVERNORS’ OFFICE COMMITS SUPPORT TO SEPIK CAMPUS

By Benorah Carrie Hesehing in Wewak

The East Sepik Governor’s Office has committed a new tractor to the University of Goroka, Sepik Campus to support campus development.

Representing the Governor Allan Bird, Dr. Preston Karue made this announcement during the graduation of the campus’s first cohort of the Degree in Agriculture Science program.

Dr. Karue stated that the provincial government is committed to supporting the growth of the institution which offers agriculture study programs for the province and PNG.

The Program Director for UOG Sepik Campus, Lenna Gibson expressed appreciation for the support from the provincial government and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology (DHERST) towards infrastructure development.