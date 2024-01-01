PRICE HIKE AFFECTS AITAPE

By Natasha Ovoi

The recent hike in petrol prices has affected most boat owners in the nearby Aitape Islands in Sandaun Province.

A boat owner, Mr Lawrence Mambel said that, this had caused a major problem in their transport services which they provide to transport passengers to and from town on a daily basis.

“I am worried about the problem that we are facing in Aitape in regards to patrol prices, here it cost K75 for 5 litres, it is a problem to us the boat owners to bring the services to our locals to and from two back to the island.” Boat owner Mr. Mambel said.

He said that, the price has reached K75.00 for 5 litres and K525.00 for 35 litres and this has forced them to dock their outboard motors.

Another boat owner Mr. Nick Ralil, said that, the incident has also forced them to charge extra fare charges on their passenger and it is very sad as most are average income earners.

He is calling on the relevant authorities to look into some ways to assist them in controlling the fuel prices in town so that they can afford petrol as well as provide transportation services to the islanders.

Nancy Telkau, a mother who frequents boat rides to town to sell her seafood said the petrol problem has affected their daily marketing which they depend on entirely for their everyday living.

Boat transport is the only means of transport for the islanders to town for their shopping and marketing.