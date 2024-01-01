EHP RURAL HEALTH CENTRE IN APPEALS FOR HELP

By Vicky Baunke

A rural Health center is seeking help from the public to assist in the maintenance of the deteriorated health facility.



The Onamuga Health Centre in Kamano two local level government (LLG) in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands Province was built by Salvation Army Missionaries in 1968.

It had been serving people in more than 30 villages for the past 56 years.



Officer in charge (OIC) Mr. Opi Yapi said that, the center had been serving more than 24000 people in the area including the neighboring districts of Okapa, Henganofi and Obura Wonenara.



Mr. Yapi said that, the surrounding community had taken ownership of the drive to contributing K5 each which staff to contribute K100 each towards this drive.

He said that the center was church run by the Salvation Army and the initiative is to get help from the public and elites in the area to maintain the facility which also includes the Onamuga Health training center.

The Health Centre provides services such as OPD, TB clinic and Lab, PICT + STI clinic, ANC, Labour Ward, Postnatal ward, pediatric Ward, TB &HIV Ward, Well baby clinic among other health services.

The Health Centre will be hosting a thanks giving day on July 31st to invite the public to assist in cash or kind to help support the health center to further serve the people of this remote area.



He also appealed to elites from the surrounding communities, the province and general public to be part of the worthy course on the 31st of July this year.



Donations can be made to the Salvation Army Demonstration Account No. 1000 752839 Kainantu BSP Branch.

