DISASTER’S PREPAREDNESS TRAINING

The International Organization for Migration (IMO) and United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) have conducted camp coordination and management training to enhance authorities to prepare for the natural disasters.

Chief of Mission at IOM Papua New Guinea Serhan Aktoprak was pleased to partner with UNICEF to deliver this essential training.

“By combining our expertise, we aim to equip disaster responders with the necessary skills to effectively coordinate, and manage disasters, ensuring the safety and well-being of displaced populations,” he said.

UNICEF’s chief of Child Protection Paula Vargas said that, UNICEF was strongly committed to supporting this collaborative effort with IOM to enhance protection measures and safeguard vulnerable populations.

“Our joint efforts will contribute to building resilient communities and ensuring that emergency responses in Enga province uphold the highest standards of child protection and gender equality,” Ms. Vargas said.

According to statement from IMO Enga Provincial Administration have requested for the training to be conducted.

The training was co-facilitated by IMO, UNICEF, Madang and Oro Disaster’s Coordinators.

This was part of the IOM and UNICEF ongoing effort to strengthen disaster preparedness and response in Papua New Guinea.

This was a comprehensive approach that would strengthen disaster response strategies and promotes safer, inclusive programming that addresses the unique needs of the affected population.

Twenty-four men and seven women from the provincial authorities and representatives from faith based organizations attended the training from July 15 to 19 2024.