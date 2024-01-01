PORGERA VALLEY SECURITY RESPONSE UPDATE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa advised that an additional security was deployed to Porgera Valley.

This advised was made following a surged in tribal violence in Porgera Valley over the past few days.

“The Government is responding as Commissioner of police David Manning has issued necessary orders for confrontational engagement if necessary to help restore normalcy,” Yakasa confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Yakasa highlighted that he was accompanied by senior officials from the Enga Provincial Government to Porgera on an assessment fact finding mission.

“We are working on a submission that we hope to present to Government to seriously consider the recommendations that will be made,” Yakasa said.

“The situation is very critical prompting government intervention. Some decision has already been made with Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Mr. Kua now taking full control on the ground in Porgera assisted by A/ACP Western End Mr. Tondop,” Yakasa said.

“From Enga Police command, additional security personnel (police and DF) will be deployed within the next 24 hours,” Yakasa said.

He added that the delayed response was due to logistical issues as a result of landslip in Mulitaka.

“EPG and Emergency Controller, Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka took a risky but calculated decision to allow construction of bypass for light trucks (especially for security personnel) to pass through despite technical advice against the idea,” CSP Yakasa said.

