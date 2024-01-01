K600,000 TO RENOVATE INFRASTRUCTURES

Jiwaka Provincial Administrator Mr. Rick Kogen (second left) and other delegation at Tabibuka station in Jimi Electorate yesterday. Picture credit: By John Mori.

By John Mori

The Jiwaka Provincial Administration has given K600,000 to a contractor to renovate the deteriorating infrastructures in Tabibuga Local Level Government in Jimi District.

Jiwaka Provincial administrator Mr. Rick Kogen this following the concerns raised by the 20 ward councilors from Tabibuga regarding the public servants not living and operating in the district.

Moses Wagna from from Tabibuga LLG area said, “due to the deteriorating status of infrastructure development and geography terrain we hardly seen public servants operate in district for almost thirty years.”

Wagna said that Jimi was the only remote district with complex development visibility and that K600,000 was the timely as it would help to revive the rundown facilities and build new houses for public servants so public servants could reside here and serve the people.

Provincial administrator Rick Kogen further stressed that Jimi was a special economic zone for Jiwaka Province and the Provincial Government and administration would work closely with District Development Authority to ensure much needed services would be restored to give confidence back to the people.

Mr. Kogen said once all building infrastructure development is completed all public servants would revert back and serve in the district.

This was like an independence gift to thousands of people from the district who gathered yesterday to celebrate the 49th years of Independence for the second time after 30 years.

The colourful celebrations was made possible through K50,000 funding from the Jiwaka Provincial Government under the leadership of honorable Regional Member Simon Kawi.