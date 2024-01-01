CHINA IS PNG’S GOOD FRIEND

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has described Papua New Guinea as a good friend and a partner to China.

President Jinping said this while congratulating the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae for the country’s 49th Independence Anniversary.

“Papua New Guinea is China’s good friend and good partner in the Pacific Islands region. Over the past 48 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations, high-level exchanges between our two countries have been frequent, political mutual trust has kept deepening, practical cooperation has expanded rapidly and friendship between our people has further deepened. China-PNG relations have set a fine example of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between developing countries,” President Jinping said.

President Jinping conveyed well wishes and greetings on behalf of his government and people on the occasion the PNG’s 49th Independence Anniversary.

President Jinping assured of his country’s commitment to “strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields and lift the China-PNG Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights” for the mutual benefit of both countries.