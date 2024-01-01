POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SHOOTING IN EAST NEW BRITAIN PROVINCE

Provincial Police Commander for East New Britain, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat. Picture Supplied.

By Wasita Royal

According to police reports, a police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting 29-year-old Steven Kasiray at Kokopo Beach Front in East New Britain Province.

Provincial Police Commander for East New Britain, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, said the officer identified as Constable Lenon Noan, will appear in court as soon as the legal year opens in February 2025. He is currently detained at Kerevat Cells.

PPC Nebanat assured the public and the deceased’s immediate family that the police are committed to ensuring that justice is served.

“We want to assure the public and the immediate family of the deceased that this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrator will face the full legal consequences for his actions. It is my assurance that we are going to get to the bottom of this, which we already did,” the PPC stated.

PPC Nebanat clarified that this incident is not related to the Police High Speed Operation.

“This was an isolated incident that occurred between the police officer and the deceased. It is not part of the Police High Speed Operation that we have been conducting,” stated PPC Nebanat.

According to Nebanat, the incident involving a 35-year-old Constable Noan and 29-year-old Kasiray occurred over the weekend.

He said that both the deceased and Officer Noan were among a group of individuals who had been drinking since Friday when the incident occurred.

Kasiray is from a mixed parentage of Madang and Duke of York Island in East New Britain. He was married and left behind two young daughters under the age of five.