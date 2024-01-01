THE MELL REVIEW 4TH PUBLICATION ISSUES

The Managing Director and Publisher of The Mell Review Michael Mell has unveiled the fourth issue of his magazine, describing it as a transformative resource for Papua New Guineans.

Mell highlighted the magazine’s commitment to promoting informed dialogue and reflecting on the nation’s progress, while also advocating for global recognition of Papua New Guinea’s potential.

The launch of this issue, which occurred on April 4, 2024, followed months of preparation. This included strategically placing billboards in key locations such as Jackson’s Airport, Lae, Mt. Hagen, and Tokua in Rabaul in January. Mell noted that the magazine’s cover story focused on the September 2024 vote of no confidence, in which the government maintained its position. He emphasized the publication’s foresight in predicting the outcome, highlighting its ability to analyze and document political developments.

“We saw it coming and captured the moment as it unfolded. Our role is to provide factual, timely, and meaningful content that resonates with our readers and helps them grasp the dynamics of our country,” Mell stated.

The fourth issue of The Mell Review Magazine is focused solely on verified accounts of the PNG government’s activities.

“Nothing has been altered or edited, it’s a direct reflection of what has transpired,” Mell said, emphasizing transparency and integrity in journalism.

He urged readers to explore the issue, describing it as a comprehensive resource encapsulating everything Papua New Guineans need to know about their country.

While the magazine aims to inform and inspire, Mell stressed that its purpose goes beyond generating revenue.

“Our mission is to tell the government and the people their own story in a meaningful and profound way,” he said.

Mell added that the publication aspires to instill national pride and showcase PNG’s unique potential on the world stage.