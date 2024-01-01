K3.3 MILLION COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE TO BE BUILT IN WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT NEXT YEAR

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) paid K1.70 million as counterpart funding to the Department for Community Development Youth, and Religion (DFCDR) for the construction of the K3.3 million District Community Development Centre in the district.

The presentation, held in Port Moresby, also included the announcement of a Safe House Facility.

WDDA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Yati briefed Deputy Secretary for Community Development, Youth, and Religion (DFCDR) Jack Simbou on the Wapenamanda District Development Authority commitment to securing land and making funds available to ensure construction begins early next year.

Deputy Secretary Simbou highlighted that the centre will be built early next year after 50% of the counterpart funding component is paid by WDDA, with the other 50% component will be met by DFCDR.

Deputy Secretary Simbou mentioned that Wapenamanda is one of the only four districts in the country to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to have the District Community Development Center, and the first district to honor its 50% counterpart funding component of K1.70 million for actual implementation.

The Centre will cost an initial K2.5 million to build with the inclusion of the Safe House facility costing an additional K800,000, totaling up to a K3.3 million social development project.

The district will pilot the Safe House Concept for victims of all forms of violence after signing a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Community Development, Youth and Religion last month.

.