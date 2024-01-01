STOP WORK THREAT BY ALLIED HEALTH WORKERS ASSOCIATION OVER UNPAID ALLOWANCE

Health Minister Elias Kapavore has issued a statement in relation to a media release issued on November 27, 2024 in regards to unpaid allowances for health workers.

While acknowledging the dedication and sacrifice of nurses working in remote locations sacrificing their life every day, Minister Kapavore clarified their position on the claims.

“Before addressing that subject I would like to recognize the hard work and commitment of all Allied health Workers serving across Papua New Guinea, some of whom work in very difficult locations, sacrificing basic comforts some of us enjoy every day, they are all very important in the business of providing health services to our people.” He said.

He said the concerns of the unpaid allowances for the health workers has been attended to in the past since 2012 on a piecemeal basis with funds paid to the AHWA based on an Industrial Memorandum of Agreement signed in 2010.

He said there had been no report from the executive of the AHWA of Provincial Health Authorities and Public Hospitals on how funds for the allowances were distributed to health workers.

He said health secretary in 2023 and 2024 sought financial assistance from the Treasury department to the tune of K12.5 million to offset claims for backlog of allowances for allied health workers.

The request is still pending with the department of treasury to facilitate amidst the financial constraints currently experienced across the government.

He said there are also governance issues that required addressing such as election of new executives of the AHWA and the outstanding acquittals.

Minister Kapavore said Health department is working with the industrial registrar and provincial authorities to manage this concern.

“I assure all Allied Health Workers that their claims will be managed with accountability, they need to assist the department of health by appointing new office bearers for AHWA who is the industrial body that will pursue their claims.” He said.

He added that with the prevailing governance issues that are yet to be addressed, any strike action or threat of a strike by the members of the AHWA is a serious cause of concern and may be deemed an unlawful industrial action under the Industrial Organization Act.