PNGDF SAAM 2024 KICKS OFF

By Louis Maingu

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) has recommenced the long-awaited annual ‘SKILLS AT ARMS MEET’(SAAM) competition at the Goldie River Training Depot today after five years.

Director Land Preparations for SAAM 2024, Lieutenant Colonel Donald AISUK said the Skills At Arms Meet 24 would include applied and advanced applications of small arms, the machine gun and would also include Close Quarter Battle serials.

He said by the end of the competition, they aim to select the PNGDF team to would participate in the Australian Army Skill at Arms Meeting (AASAM) at the Murray Bridge Training Area in South Australia in 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel AISUK acknowledged the PNGDF teams from the Northern Units who had travelled down to Port Moresby to attend this event.

“I took note of the limitations faced by some Units on the lack of access to ranges and some weapon systems in preparation before this event, none the less I am delighted that most Units are here” Lieutenant Colonel AISUK said.

The last iteration of SAAM was conducted in 2019. Due to the effects of COVID 19 compounded with logistics challenges and PNGDF’s involvement in supporting the RPNGC in internal security operations had limited their ability to conduct this event in the last five years.

SAAM 2024 Participating units includes the 1st Battalion Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, 2nd Battalion Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, Air Transport Wing, HMPNGS BASILISK, Long Range Reconisons Unit(LRRU), Force Support Battalion, PNGDF HQ, Engineering Battalion and the Goldie River Training Depot.