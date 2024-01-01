PNG PARTICIPATES IN 3rd VOICE OF GLOBAL SOUTH SUMMIT

Papua New Guinea has privileged to participate in 3rd Voice of Global South Summit, says Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa.

Minister Kilepo will participate virtually in the summit that was held in India under the theme “An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future.”

Minister Kilepo extended his gratitude to the India Government for the invitation.

“As the Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change of Papua New Guinea, I am privileged to join you virtually in addressing the crucial theme of “An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future.” Minister Kilepo said.

He said Papua New Guinea is like many developing nations, is at the forefront of confronting these challenges.

“Our commitment to addressing climate change and fostering environmental sustainability is unwavering. We are actively working towards enhancing our climate resilience and achieving our climate targets, in alignment with the Paris Agreement and our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

In this endeavor, we recognize the critical importance of technology support and exchange. India, with its advancements in green technology, renewable energy, and climate adaptation strategies, serves as a key partner for Papua New Guinea.

We believe that increased collaboration between our nations will significantly bolster our capacity to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development. The 3rd VOGSS serves as an invaluable platform for us to deliberate on these pressing concerns and to explore actionable solutions. The summit’s focus on empowering the Global South resonates deeply with our national priorities, and we believe that through collaborative efforts and shared experiences in technology exchange, we can chart a sustainable and equitable path forward.” he said.