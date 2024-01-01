EU-STREIT PNG’S DIGITAL HUB EMPOWERS NUKU FARMERS

More than 16,000 farmers from remote areas in Nuku West Sepik Province are privileged to engaged in a EU-STREIT PNG digital hub.

The farmers have the opportunity to use computers to access education resources and gained computer and digital knowledge to economically sustain the economic growth in the region.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), under the EU-STREIT PNG Program, is supporting efforts to transform the agricultural landscape of the Sepik region. Central to this transformation is the recent establishment of a new Resource Centre and Digital Hub in Nuku, West Sepik Province.

This state-of-the-art facility, the first of its kind in Nuku, serves as a digital gateway for over 16,000 population of the area, providing unprecedented access to information, education, and market connectivity.

The facility is not just a venue for training it represents a significant leap forward for the community, offering tools and resources that were previously inaccessible.

The Nuku Digital Hub serves as the heartbeat of this transformation, offering a space where local farmers and students can not only learn but also apply their new skills to real-world challenges.

By fostering an environment of continuous learning and innovation, the facility plays a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and promoting sustainable development in the region. The benefits extend beyond immediate training; the Resource Centre is poised to become a focal point for ongoing education, market connectivity, and community growth.