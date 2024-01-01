Athletics Awareness Breaking News Highlands International Islands Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Southern Sport Tech Travel

PNG OLYMPIC RUNNER TO COMPETE IN THE AMERICAN TRACK LEAGUE

by Natasha Ovoi0193

PNG Olympic runner, Leonie Beu (Pictured), is to run in a major Amercian event in the lead up the games.

She has been accepted to run the 200m at the American Track League Meet in Memphis Tennessee on Saturday.

The race will feature a host of top US athletes, many who made the finals   at the US Olympic Trials.  

They include double Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammed and 400m hurdler Anna Cockrell who finished second at the recent US trials.

Beu who is based in Tennessee said   it had been her dream to compete amongst the best and she is   looking forward to the race.  

Following the recent Oceania Championships Beu has been training   at her base in Murfreesboro which is a 3 and a half hour drive from Memphis. 

She is expected to fly to Paris on July 23 to meet up with the PNG Team  , ahead of the Opening Ceremony on July 26

