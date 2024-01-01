COMMUNITY JUSTICE SERVICE CENTRE TO ESTABLISH

The officials from the Department of Justice discussing the initial developmental agendas with the Itokin clansmen of Takaepos village in the Timin Valley of the Wapenamanda Rural LLG recently.

By Mortimer Yangharry

A delegation from the Crime Prevention and Coordination Branch within the Department of Justice and Attorney General visited Takaepos village in the Timin Valley of Wapenamanda District in Enga Province over the week to establish a Community Justice Service Centre in the area.

Deputy Director for Village Court and Land Mediation Chris Kenya highlighted the purpose of the project seeking the landowners consent for the availability of land and related arrangements on the necessary infrastructural construction of this important community based project.

Mr. Kenya highlighted this as an impact project in the community and ward levels to access justice services throughout all ward levels accordingly.

“This modern village court house project will cater for the issues that affects the lives of the people in the village,” Kenya said.

He sincerely acknowledged the support of the Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister in injecting a counterpart funding of K400,000 through the Wapenamanda District Development Authority with K800,000 support from the Department of Justice and Attorney General for construction work to immediately commence after the completion of the assessment.

“This modern, village court facilities will cost a total of K1.2 million and will be the first of its kind in the Highlands Region with Wapenamanda District hosting this important Community Justice Service Centre,” Mr Kenya said.

Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok sincerely acknowledged the support from the Department of Justice and Attorney General in partnering with the WDDA to establish this major infrastructural development that will tremendously maintain law and order in the community.

“We will build more village court facilities in the wards level of the district to empower our village court officials and peace officials so community disputes are amicably resolved accordingly as prevention is better than cure,” Minister Kaeok said.