NEW IRELAND TO REJUVENATING “HAUS BOI” JUSTICE SYSTEM

The funding of 48 Village Court Houses for New Ireland Province is welcoming news as it will rejuvenate the traditional justice system in the region.

The New Ireland Provincial Administration will be signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Department of Justice & Attorney General, as revealed by Provincial Administrator Richard Andia.

The first initiative is the Juvenile Justice MOU, which aims to promote collaboration between the national and provincial administrative arms. The goal is to extend Juvenile Justice priorities and systematic structures down to the provincial level, establishing a precedent for addressing youth proactively.

This MOU will outline the responsibilities of each level of government and promote a strong partnership, scheduled to be implemented next year.

The second MOU is with the Village Court Secretariat, which will bring the core functions and responsibilities from the national level down to the provincial level. Andia revealed that this MOU seals the funding of 48 village court houses for New Ireland Province, which will be available for use in any court or law and order matters.

He also emphasized the importance of integrating the village court system and the traditional chieftaincy or “maimai”, also known as the “hausboi” system, stating that the haus boi system is impeccable in its rehabilitation process, ensuring justice in a fair and versatile manner.

Andia said they’re looking forward to the signing of these two MOUs.