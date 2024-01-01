PNG ENVIRONMENTAL ALLIANCE LAUNCHED

To addresses the pressing need for a collective voice in the environmental sector, the Papua New Guinea Environmental Alliance representing a united voice for civil society on Environmental issues development was launched yesterday at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby

PNGEA is a membership organization that currently has 12 members that was established in 2021 to act as the national voice for civil society, focusing on environmental concerns.

The PNGEA Coordinator Pamela Avus said their aim is to partner with other Pacific Island countries to address climate change and other related issues following this launching.

“Our aim is to get established and recognized within the country first before engaging with Pacific Island communities,” Avus said.

Dame Meg Taylor said despite PNG having the largest biodiversity, the impact of climate change will surely affect the society and the people of PNG.

“Our country will be impacted drastically. We have to have a conversation on how we could prepare ourselves. Communities have lost their shores,” Dame Meg Taylor said.

She said impacts of climate change will also affects farmers in PNG.

“The impact on our food security will be a big issue, we have to discuss it and prepare for it.”

PNGEA aims for recognition, strong membership, a people centered development narrative, and effective partnership by 2025.

The launching marks a significant effort in addressing environmental challenges in PNG.