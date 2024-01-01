MAMOTA DRUG RAID NETS THREE SUSPECTS

Drugs and other weapons as well as money that was taken from the drug suspects during the raid. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Wasita Royal

On Monday, June 3rd, 2024, Mamota Rural Police Station Commander, Constable Gethrude Mou, led a successful drug raid in Mamota Section 2, apprehending three suspects and confiscating illegal substances.

The raid, which took place at approximately 10:00 PM, was conducted after Constable Mou received credible information regarding drug smuggling activities in the area.

The suspects, identified as; JUCKY SUNGI (28 years old) From Talemanda village, Ambum Kompiam District, Enga Province. Found in possession of two packets of amoxicillin (2 x K20 Skel), nine wire catapults, and K200 cash.

JAB BAMU (36 years old);Of mixed Morobe/W.N.B.P. parentage, residing in Mamota Section 3. Found in possession of two packets of drugs (2 x K2)

JUNIOR PAUL WASA (25 years old):From Numbunge Village, Wosera District, E.S.P., residing in Mamota Section 3. Found in possession of a butt of marijuana.

“Drugs are the main cause of Law & Order problems arising within our community in Mamota,Central Nakanai,W.N.B.P. and many of our youths have gone crazy and collecting rubbish around Kimbe town because of drugs (Cannabis),” said Madam Mou

Following the raid, the community expressed their gratitude to Constable Mou and her team for their efforts in combating the drug problem plaguing the area.