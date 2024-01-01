MULITAKA LEADERS OPEN DISASTER RELIEF BANK ACCOUNT TO MANAGE FUNDS

PNG NO.1 SME Limited Consultant Zaphaniah Lao (right) doing the presentation of the Mt.Mungalo Disaster Relief Account documents to Deputy Chairman of Mt.Mungalo Disaster Relief Committee Mark Ipuia and Chairman Jaman Yandama yesterday in Wabag, Enga Province PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Mortimer Yangharry

Affected leaders of Yambale village in the Maip-Mulitaka LLG of the Paiela-Pogera District have opened up a joint disaster relief bank account to manage funds intended for the relocation and rehabilitation of the people of the Mt.Mungalo area.

A joint signatories emergency relief account was opened with the Bank of South Pacific at Wabag called the Mulitaka Mt Mungalo Disaster Relief Account.

Deputy Chairman of the Mulitaka Mt.Mungalo Disaster Relief Committee and former two term Lagaip-Pogera Open MP Mark Ipuia confirmed that purpose of this account is to facilitate the receipt and management of relief funds from national and international sources for the affected people of Mungalo Village within the Mulitaka Rural LLG.

Chairman and former Maip-Mulitaka LLG President Jaman Yandama highlighted that the recent landslide in Mungalo Village have resulted in the loss of more than 2,000 lives and extensive damage to the entire community that needed immediate assistance in relocation and rehabilitation of the affected victims thus the opening of the bank account was mandatory.



Yandama cautioned the government, business houses and international donors that many groups and individuals were carrying out unauthorized fundraising drives which he and other leaders on the ground have no knowledge of.

He warned of ‘opportunists’ who are taking this disaster to make money adding that the bank account the affected leaders opened is the authorized and genuine one that will assist the lives of more than 5,000 people displaced by the landslide.

PNG No.SME Limited Consultant Zaphaniah Lao swiftly assisted in facilitating the bank account opening of the Mulitaka Mt.Mungalo Disaster Relief Committee ensuring that national and international donor funds and relief assistance are well accounted and documented accordingly.

Chairman Yandama sincerely acknowledged the support of the Director of PNG No.1 SME Limited Managing Director Dicky Lao in voluntarily assisting the set up and opening of the joint disaster relief account.

Other signatories to the Mulitaka Mt.Mungalo Disaster Relief Account Number: 0000 454 929 includes Joe Sha as the Treasurer and Yole Torato as the Secretary.