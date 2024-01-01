SECONDARY SCHOOL RECEIVES COMPUTERS

By John Mori

Banz Lutheran Secondary School has received 20 computers from an Australian Non-Government Organisation Group Lite Haus International to assist school’s learning and teaching.

However, for Banz Lutheran Secondary School is a different story because they have been convinced with the academic results for last year grade 12s so therefore we are here to assist the school with the computers with the digital learning.

However Principal Adviser for education division in Jiwaka Province thanked the Lite Haus International for consistently supporting schools in Jiwaka with computers

Jiwaka principal adviser Andrew Kuk said, “We are already in the digital world and the computers will help students and teachers both including students in the future.”

Mr. Kuk urged all to look after all computers

Banz Lutheran Secondary School has 1237 students with 37 teachers and has been operating for 10 years now.