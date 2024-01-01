Education Highlands International News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Travel

SECONDARY SCHOOL RECEIVES COMPUTERS

by Lorraine Jimal0290

By John Mori

Banz Lutheran Secondary School has received 20 computers from an Australian Non-Government Organisation Group Lite Haus International to assist school’s learning and teaching.

However, for Banz Lutheran Secondary School is a different story because they have been convinced with the academic results for last year grade 12s so therefore we are here to assist the school with the computers with the digital learning.

However Principal Adviser for education division in Jiwaka Province thanked the Lite Haus International for consistently supporting schools in Jiwaka with computers

Jiwaka principal adviser Andrew Kuk said, “We are already in the digital world and the computers will help students and teachers both including students in the future.”

Mr. Kuk urged all to look after all computers

Banz Lutheran Secondary School has 1237 students with 37 teachers and has been operating for 10 years now.

Related posts

Jinyn Development Limited Invests in PNG

EMTV Online

Teams to Assess Areas Affected by EL Nino

EMTV Online

More awareness needed to fight Kidney-related diseases in PNG

Jack Lapauve Jnr.
error: Content is protected !!