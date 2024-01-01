PNG-CHINA RELATIONS TO BE MAINTAINED

Prime Minister James Marape stated that Papua New Guinea will continue to maintain its business relations with China; following talks on Papua New Guinea to ignore security ties with China after signing PNG to be an NRL team.

According to a media report from Australia, it was indicated that the PNG NRL team signing in Sydney recently will cause PNG to shun or avoid security ties with China.

“We have engaged with all our bilateral nations in a transparent manner. They understand their relationship with us. With China, our focus has been on commerce, trade, and people to people relationships. With Australia, is security, government, commerce and rugby league. With USA, security and an invitation to participate in business has been sent.” Marape said.

Emphasizing that PNG will still maintain relations with China and all other bilateral partners.

“However, in terms of security; PNG would want to operate with compatible police and military forces. In strengthening the country’s security, will partner with Australia and the US for that matter. This comes with the ambition of being friends to all and enemies to none,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australia will provide A$600 million over 10 years to establish the PNG NRL team which will be based in Port Moresby and to compete starting in 2028. The funding will also help develop the game at a grassroots level across the Pacific region.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the under the agreement, PNG is expected to provide an upfront investment of K300 million which will be reimbursed in 2028.

“For next year, we have allocated K100 million to begin preparations for the field, stadium, police cameras, and city infrastructure. This year K100 million, and next year K100 million, same to be said for 2027. This money will be reimbursed by the K300 million program that the Australian Government is providing for this.” Marape said.