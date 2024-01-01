Business Education Finance Food Islands Life News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Shopping Travel

NEW COMMUNITY MARKET FOR WOMEN IN TALASEA DISTRICT IN WEST NEW BRITAIN OPENS

by Lorraine Jimal0300

Ruango Community in Talasea District, West New Britain Province now has a standard market to sell their fresh produce and seafood.

The ceremony was attended by community members and the local open member, Freddie Kumai.

Mr. Kumai officially opened the market highlighting its importance to the Ruango Junior High School teachers and students, who will now have access to fresh supply of fruits, vegetables and seafood and also benefit the traveling public.

He revealed that the new structures constructed by Rabaul Metal Industry, cost the Talasea District Development Authority a total of K150,000.

Related posts

Kumul Structure | The Managing Entity of Papua New Guinea

EMTV Online

Healthy Living with Mila – Episode 12 Season 6

EMTV Online

Microsoft’s latest operating system running on 200 million devices

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!