YAMASOMBI URGED PROSECUTORS TO DO THEIR JOB DILIGENTLY

By Parker Tambua

Deputy Police Commissioner of Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi challenged the prosecutors to help improve the police system.

Yamasombi address the 10 prosecutors who completed the prosecution qualifying program last week.

Yamasombi said, the more effective the prosecutors are, the less crime will be committed. He said the citizens will only recognize the existence of the law when prosecutors perform without bias.

“Our criminal justice system operates in a way that requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt to convict someone of a crime,” Yamasombi explained.

“Understanding the processes and learning the laws, including the elements to needed to prove an offence is very important.

“Once the investigators create and serve a file, their work is done. The rest can be assured that the prosecutors will take it from there. We rely on you the prosecutors, he said.

Yamasombi mentioned that a number of laws have recently been passed in parliament and it would only be effective when prosecutors do their job right.

Meanwhile 10 prosecutors have graduated from the 5-week training program held at the Prosecution Residents School in Baruni, Port Moresby.