PNG ATHLETICS

By Natasha Ovoi

The PNG Air Highlands Momase Championship was conducted over the weekend at the National Sports Institute in Goroka saw number of field events were conducted as well as the usual track events.

Standout performer in the field events was Lucas Osida of Lae who won the men’s Javelin with 56.95m and the Discus with 34.41m.

Hepzibah Romalus from Lae was dominant in the U18 women’s sprints, winning the 100m in 12.8secs and the 200m in 27.8secs in the longer events for the U18 division, Anna Kaugla from Gembogl,

Simbu Province was dominant, winning both the 1500m and 3000m.

For the open division the men’s sprints were dominated by Pacific Games 400m gold medalist Benjamin Aliel who won the 100m, 200m and 400m events. Goroka based Lot Samare won the 800m and was second in the 1500m which was won by Pacific Games rep Israel Takap. Kerowagi’s Rex Gand won the gold medal in the men’s 3000m ahead of Abel Siune, and Lae’s Doby Nanada won the battle for third place with Wilford Baia. In the Open womens events Denlyne Kinbangi took gold in the 100m, ahead of Joy Tieba and Patrica Kuku. National Rep Scholastica Herman won the 3000m in a good time of 11min 49secs. with Mindi Kioas of Simbu second followed by Suaire Goiye and Christina Moiyang of Kerowagi and Ray Kumala Heru.