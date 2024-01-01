A DREAM COME TRUE

By Claire Mauta

Papua New Guinean born AFL player, Kila Rawali’s dreams have come true taking him out of poverty-stricken streets of Port Moresby to Cairns, Australia, where he hopes others will now follow his example

Rawali who plays for the Manunda Hawks in Cairns described football as being more than a game. He called it the catalyst that has helped him build a new life in a foreign country, that has strong ties to his homeland.

“Everything is there.” He said.

Despite missing his family very much, he revealed his journey to start a life is where he is now, expressing that back home, he lived in poverty.

He further said being in Cairns and having established his dream, he can then provide for his family back home.

Rawali will be representing PNG in the men’s national team at the Pacific Cup on the Sunshine Coast against Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Tonga, Vanuatu and South Africa in November on the 14th to 24th at the Maroochydore Multi-Sport Complex.