KINA BANK SUPPORTS SCHOOL’S RUGBY LEAGUE

By Jessica Nui

Kina Bank has presented a cheque of K100, 000 to Lae Biscuit Company and Lae Snax Tigers yesterday, to support their initiative in school rugby program and sporting code in Lae Morobe Province.

Chief Operating Officer for Kina Bank Roppe Uyassi said,“ Kina Bank is very proud to partner with junior rugby league and partner with Lae Snax Tigers in supporting their Lae school’s rugby league program. They’re one of the best organizes sporting competitions in PNG and that makes it very easy for business like Kina Bank to support, so for this year we are coming in with hundred thousand to support the program and obviously we look to continue to further support the program in the future with sports in Lae.”

Mr Uyassi added that this further reinforces the Banks commitment to youth development and community engagement in the region.

Lae Biscuit Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ian Chow received the cheque and thanked Kina Bank for the recognition and support.

“Thank you very much Kina Bank for and joining and supporting our junior program in Lae. Lae has the best junior program and we really need the help of corporate partners to come on board and Kina Bank has accepted in joining us this year and next year, especially for the men and for the ladies.” Mr. Chow said.

Coordinator of Lae school rugby league and principal of Bugandi Secondary School Mr. Denis Miall commended the support and empathized that sports has greatly contributed to curbing school fights in Lae.

“The school program include both primary and secondary schools participating in that creates relationships between boys from different schools. And it’s one of those vessels rugby league which reduces the school fights that we have been experiencing in the city.