PM WELCOME SUPREME COURT DECISION

By Natasha Ovoi

Prime Minister James Marape welcomed Supreme Court decision on dismissing a vote-of-no-confidence case filed by the Opposition.

This was following the dismissal of VONC Case, Prime Minister Marape said that the Supreme Court upheld Section 134 of the Constitution, which clearly states that matters of Parliament cannot be brought to court.

He said that one can only go to the Supreme Court when the Constitution is breached.

He said that court decision highlighted that Speaker Job Pomat was never in breach of the Constitution and that his ruling was in order.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized that the vote-of-no-confidence remains active until 2026, and MPs have the Constitutional right to exercise this option.

Meanwhile, in a follow up statement the Opposition Leader, Douglas Tomuriesa reiterated that he respect the court’s view, Although the court did not dispute nor qualify the actions of the Private Business Committee (PBC), as their conduct remains questionable.

He said as previous attempts have demonstrated, the PBC overstepped their authority by continuously disqualifying the opposition’s motions of no confidence for what he dubbed were insignificant reasons.

He added that the Opposition remains committed to filing a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister James Marape.

Both leaders expressed gratitude for the general public’s respect for legal proceedings and anticipate the upcoming September parliament sitting.